Officer on way to work uses vehicle to stop high-speed chase near elementary school

By Rex Hodge

SWAIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A school resource officer in Swain County stopped a high-speed chase Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.

It happened near West Elementary School.

Swain County deputies responded after getting calls about a person driving a pickup truck erratically on Highway 74. Officials said the driver sped off when deputies tried to stop the truck, with the suspect’s speed hitting up to 100 miles per hour.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was driving the wrong way on Highway 74 for part of the chase.

Authorities say a student resource officer (SRO) for Swain Middle School who was heading to work and heard the radio traffic was driving near West Elementary. He drove his squad car head-on into the suspect’s truck to prevent him from entering the school’s bus entrance.

The officer was not hurt, and officials said the suspect is now in custody.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they do not think the school was targeted.

