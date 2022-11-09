Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity

By Todd Kazakiewich

BOSTON (WCVB) — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school.

Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal.

The proposal that Cardinal Sean O’Malley is considering would make St. Brendan Church a chapel of Saint Brendan School. It would still be available to the community for Sunday Masses and other sacraments.

The Archdiocese of Boston said the underlying issue is finding a plan to “keep St. Brendan Church open without putting Saint Brendan School or Saint Martin de Porres Parish at risk financially.”

“As of right now, we have a three-year strategic plan set in place for the school to move forward. At this point, if we take on the responsibilities and the bills of the church, we will not be able to move forward with that plan. The church right now needs about $2 million worth of deferred maintenance,” said Ashley Tringale, assistant principal of Saint Brendan School.

“We have no intention nor have ever considered closing the school. This plan provides a roadmap for both the school and the church going forward. There are safeties built into the plan, such that if the plan doesn’t work financially the school is protected,” an Archdiocese spokesman said.

The Archdiocese said O’Malley has yet to decide whether to implement this proposal.

