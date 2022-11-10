Fairhope man charged with manslaughter in party shooting death of former high school football star

By Hal Scheurich

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — After a months-long investigation, Fairhope police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former Fairhope football star, CJ Edwards. Twenty-two-year-old Edwards was shot and killed at a house party this summer.

Fairhope Police did multiple witness interviews and collected three guns from that party on Twin Beech Rd. on June 11, 2022. Ultimately, it was a Baldwin County Grand Jury who returned a manslaughter indictment.

Fairhope Police arrested 20-year-old Aiden Thompson around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022 at his Fairhope home on a charge of manslaughter. Investigators said Thompson is one of many people interviewed in the wake of the tragic shooting. Fairhope Police would not release a picture of Thompson because of his age but said he and Edwards knew one another.

“As far as we know, friends. They all went to school together. Same age group, so to speak,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “Not a relative that we’re aware of but definitely, you know friend group.”

Police believe Thompson was one of at least three people who fired guns at the party and because the case must still go before the court, would not give details as to what ties Thompson to the gun that fired the fatal bullet.

“We found some guns. We recovered guns. We talked to gun owners so, there’s still stuff at the lab that we are waiting on,” Nolte explained.

Two of the three recovered guns had previously been reported stolen from unlocked vehicles in Fairhope, including the one police said Thompson had that night. Investigators would also not speak to a motive, only saying that it doesn’t appear the shooting of Edwards was intentional.

Despite the length of this investigation, police hope this arrest will offer some closure to the Edwards family.

“Obviously, there’s a frustration for everyone when it goes on longer than you want it to, including us but in the end, you want to get the best results and do the right thing and that’s what’s happened at this point,” said Nolte.

Aiden Thompson was booked into the Baldwin County Jail late Wednesday afternoon. The manslaughter charge carries with it a preset bond amount of $50,000. Thompson will make an appearance in front of a judge for a formal bond hearing later this week.

It is Baldwin County Jail policy not to post pictures of suspects less than 21 years of age, even if charged with a violent felony.

The victim was a well-known athlete in Fairhope — class of 2018 — who played football and basketball.

