Family remembers man killed in SEPTA shooting as devoted father; teen charged with murder

By Alyana Gomez and WPVI Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A teenager is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on a SEPTA subway train Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on the Broad Street Line in the city’s Francisville section.

Police say 21-year-old Semaj Cherry died after being shot multiple times.

According to sources, 16-year-old Rasheed Born got onto the subway at the Susquehanna Avenue stop and tried to rob the 21-year-old victim.

That’s when a struggle ensued and Born allegedly opened fire.

Detectives are calling the case a random robbery homicide.

Huddled together in prayer, Cherry’s family gathered for a vigil Wednesday at the corner of Broad and Fairmount streets where he tragically lost his life.

Family members say he was the oldest of six children and a devoted father.

“He is an amazing father of a beautiful 2-year-old daughter. Actually that day he was on his way to pick up something for his daughter,” said a relative.

Investigators say Cherry had a permit to carry and was able to fire back, injuring the alleged shooter.

Action News has learned it was the suspect’s mother who convinced Born to come clean to police.

Authorities say Born is charged with murder, robbery and other related offenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.