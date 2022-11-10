Regional disaster response team trains to help anywhere, anytime

By Elisse Ramey

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — Emergency rescue crews from across mid-Michigan received specialized training utilizing specialized equipment on Wednesday in Midland.

They converged at Currie Stadium to sharpen their skills during an intense training session.

The simulation included an explosion that had three people unaccounted for.

“Today crews are cutting concrete and gaining access to people through concrete. We’re building systems out of wood to hold up a structure that may be falling,” said Mark Laux of the Midland Fire Department.

The men are from Michigan’s Regional Response Team 3, which includes a 14-county area stretching from Genesee County to Alpena County. Today’s group included people from Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.

Midland’s Currie Stadium is scheduled for demolition this month, and it gave crews the opportunity to really put their muscle into their work.

“Not every fire department can handle skills like this. Staffing is low all across the country for fire departments,” Laux said.

A big motivating factor is to be able to respond quickly, just about anywhere, in order to help save lives.

“Our team is put together so we can go and assist other fire departments around the state. When they have a complex or a technical incident we’ll be able to come and help out,” Laux said.

