Police investigating firearm found at high school

By Maura Johnson

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning.

A juvenile has been detained in connection with the incident.

At 9 a.m., school officials got a tip about a firearm being brought into the building.

Officials quickly responded and recovered the weapon.

The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

