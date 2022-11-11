Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident

By Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wisconsin (WISC) — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago.

In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested Trentin Holsten late Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s east side.

Holsten, the release said, had active warrants for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation. The Madison Police Department also reportedly had probable cause to arrest him on new charges of false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, bail jumping and battery.

Officers showed up at an apartment on Cottage Grove Road around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and ordered Holsten to come out. Officers on the perimeter reportedly saw him open a second-story window and punch a screen from the frame.

After he was confronted by a K-9 officer, Holsten retreated through the window, opened the door and surrendered without incident, the release said. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

The attempted homicide warrant stems from a Dec. 9, 2020, incident in Sun Prairie. According to a criminal complaint reissued in the case last month, Holsten and Yeshua Schworck, 18, were involved in a shots fired incident that damaged multiple vehicles.

No injuries were reported, the Sun Prairie Police Department said at the time.

Both suspects were taken into custody later that month.

Holsten had been in custody until September 6, 2022, Marcus Collins from the U.S. Marshals Service told News 3 Now by email. Details about his release and the false imprisonment incident, which Collins said was separate from the 2020 shots fired call, were not available as of Thursday evening.

