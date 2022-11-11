Skip to Content
Tewbeleaux’s restaurant badly damaged in fire intentionally set, official says

By Charly Edsitty

    ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) — A Cajun-inspired bar and grill in Atascocita was badly damaged after a fire was intentionally set Friday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The explosion tore open the entire front of Tewbeleaux’s restaurant at 18321 West Lake Houston Parkway, SkyEye video shows.

Fire marshal’s office investigators were at the scene undergoing an investigation into what caused the explosion.

SkyEye video shows the restaurant’s front door was thrown about 25 yards from the building in the parking lot.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

All other businesses in the strip center closed for the day for structural inspections.

The fire marshal’s office is asking for people with any information to report details.

