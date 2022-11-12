Kenosha homicide suspect captured in Atlanta by fugitive task force

By Jason Lee

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A fugitive suspect, wanted for his suspected involvement in the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, was captured on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Kenosha Police Department and United States Marshals issued a release to notify the public about the arrest.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kendal T. Readus was arrested for allegedly being involved in the shooting deaths of 33-year-old Houston Oliver and 35-year-old James Alexander-Hood in Kenosha in September.

Two additional victims sustained gunshot injuries but were treated and released from area hospitals.

The quadruple shooting took place on Sept. 18 at around 2:00 a.m. at Las Margaritas, a bar that ceased operations following multiple violent incidents that took place near the location in late September.

Readus was captured just outside of Atlanta, Ga. by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

According to officials, Readus will be extradited back to Kenosha to face a court hearing for the alleged shootings.

