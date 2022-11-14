Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on a building in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters’ union.

The fire damaged a one-story building in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.

There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.

The Baltimore City Fire Department’s hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.

