Natchitoches speeder accused of throwing AR-15 from car

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Natchitoches man on traffic and weapons charges Sunday after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on Interstate 49 just south of Natchitoches, Sheriff Stuart Wright said.

Khalil B. Wadood, 20, of Natchitoches, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of speeding 98/75, no driver’s license, no vehicle insurance, criminal obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. He is also on felony probation and remains incarcerated with a probation hold.

Wadood’s arrest happened around noon after deputies clocked him driving his Camero at 98 mpg in a 75 mph speed zone. In addition to finding out that Wadood didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance, deputies learned through unidentified sources that Wadood threw a long gun from the passenger side of the vehicle just prior to the traffic stop.

Deputies searched the immediate area and found a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. A National Crime Information Center weapons check revealed the gun was not stolen; however, Wadood was prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a convicted felon.

A search of the vehicle also led to the seizure and recovery of an AR-15 drum magazine, additional ammunition and other items.

NPSO K-9 “Roka” was also utilized on the vehicle. Deputies A. Llorence and C. Haliburton made the arrest.

