Hingham Apple store installs barriers after deadly crash

HINGHAM (WBZ) — New barriers have been erected in front of the Apple store in Hingham.

The barriers, called bollards, are meant to protect pedestrians and shoppers. Bollards are made of steel or concrete and are strong enough to stop a car.

One victim of the accident has improved enough to leave critical care, but South Shore Hospital doctors said one of the victims is still fighting for their life. A total of eight people spent Thanksgiving in the hospital because of the crash.

One person died when the SUV smashed through the glass storefront.

Meanwhile, investigators are doing a deep dive to determine why 53-year-old Bradley Rein crashed his SUV through that Apple store.

Authorities have towed away the Toyota 4Runner and collected evidence from the crash sight. They will also look at the vehicle’s black box to determine what led up to the crash that killed one man and injured 21 others.

Right now, there is no law in Massachusetts requiring bollards.

