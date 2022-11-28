Skip to Content
Uber driver shot by passenger after refusing to give keys and cellphone, HPD says

By KTRK Staff

    HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An Uber driver was shot by a passenger after refusing to take him to another location, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Quitman Street near Jensen Drive.

Police said the Uber driver dropped two male and two female passengers off at their destination when one of the passengers demanded to be taken to another location.

The Uber driver said no, and that’s when the man held the driver at gunpoint and asked the driver to get out and leave their keys and cellphone behind, HPD said.

Investigators said the Uber driver refused, and that’s when shots were fired. The driver was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Police said the four passengers all took off without taking the driver’s car.

Investigators were looking at surveillance video from a gas station on Quitman Street near Jensen Drive.

