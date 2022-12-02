Lawsuit claims former Wewoka principal sexually assaulted students, school knew of allegations

By KOCO Staff

WEWOKA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A lawsuit has been filed in federal court by the family of an Oklahoma middle school child allegedly molested by his principal.

The family’s attorneys say the now-former principal of Wewoka Middle School, Cody Barlow, molested multiple students and that the school district knew about previous allegations.

The lawsuit, which was filed this week in federal court, claims a counselor walked in on Barlow, who allegedly became aroused while inappropriately touching a sixth-grade boy. The counselor reportedly then called police, and officers escorted Barlow from the school.

An investigation led to authorities arresting Barlow in late October.

In the lawsuit, the family’s attorney says the school knew about other similar incidents involving other children but never told police and allowed Barlow to continue at work.

