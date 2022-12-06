Hollister second grader doesn’t ask for toys from Santa but so much more

By Josh Copitch

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — A “Dear Santa” letter written by a second grader in Hollister is melting hearts.

Julie Neff is a second-grade teacher at Spring Grove School in Hollister. She told KSBW 8 that she’s taught for 27 years and has never seen a Dear Santa letter quite like this.

“Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not asking for any toys,” the letter started off by stating.

The letter was written by her student, Anthony, who asked for life to be better for others

“All I want is for people that don’t have homes. I want all of those people to have one. And all the people that have a disability I want them to not,” wrote Anthony.

“I won the teacher lottery when Anthony was assigned to my class this year. He is an amazing human being with a heart as pure as gold. The world needs more people like Anthony. I am blessed to be his teacher,” said Neff about her student.

Anthony continued by asking for one thing for himself.

“All I want for myself is for me not to have lung problems and for no one to starve. I want for no more world hunger. I know you can’t get me that for Christmas but I believe that you could,” wrote Anthony.

