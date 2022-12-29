Local ice sculptors share the keys to their crafting process

By Tyler Boronski

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Ice is a familiar sight during the winter months in the North.

While it can be a headache to deal with, it can also be beautiful to look at, especially when it’s turned into a work of art.

Westford, Vermont’s “Wicked Good Ice” has the process of turning a blank canvas of ice into a one-of-a-kind frozen display down to a science.

The creative process gathered a lot of attention from those coming in and out of The Essex Resort and Spa Wednesday afternoon.

“They already have the picture in their brain, and then they can put it into reality,” said Yacine Ait Aissa, a Colchester resident. “It’s really amazing. I could watch that all day.”

It’s a new attraction the popular resort is doing this winter for its visitors.

“It’s all about having some pictures taken with them and building those experiences,” said Keith Mcmanis, The Essex Resort and Spa’s director of sales and marketing.

Murray Long, Wicked Good Ice’s owner, spent the day working on sculptures for New Year’s.

He said the process starts before he is even at a location because it takes three days to freeze the initial blocks of ice.

“We basically have a Clinebell making machine,” shared Long. “It’s two side-by-side bathtubs with spring floor pans. We put a plastic liner in, 40 pounds in each side, and it freezes from the bottom up. As it freezes, we circulate a pump that makes sure the water stays clear.”

Once they get to the site, it’s then all about attention to detail.

“We built a base to the bottom of each one. Placed a template on the ice, outlined it, and that’s how we get the letters and numbers just right,” said Long.

While some art is long-lasting, ice sculptures need to be appreciated “in the moment.”

“We placed the sculptures in the shadows. We picked the spots the sun wasn’t going to affect it. You have to have the trust that the hotel takes care of the ice,” said Long. “Sometimes it lasts three days, sometimes it last three weeks. It all depends on Mother Nature. “

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.