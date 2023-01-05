Non-lethal self-defense device in Hawaii gains popularity, all to deter criminals

By Paul Drewes

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV) — Self-defense protection strikes a chord with Angela Morales, one of the singers of the group Na Leo, after she helped thwart a New Year’s Day break-in at her home.

After the fireworks calmed down early New Year’s Day, Pearl City resident Angela Morales and her husband were startled by a different sound.

“It was scary. We were both getting ready for work and we heard this jostling at our door. When we went to open the door, someone was there attempting to come in,” stated Morales.

It just so happened several months ago, Angela and her husband ended up at Byrna Hawaii, after looking for self-defense protection.

“I don’t have training to use a lethal weapon. I felt like this is something I could utilize, so we purchased it a few months ago in the hopes of never using it – but as security and as a deterrent,” added Morales.

“All you have to do is pull the trigger, and it will launch these capsules at the bad guys 60 ft away. There is nothing with that range, not a taser, only a gun,” said Kurt Tsuneyoshi, owner of Byrna Hawaii.

Morales is not the only one looking for non-lethal devices, Byrna Hawaii has only been in business 6 months but has already sold hundreds of launchers. Each fires hard pellets, ones with pepper spray, or a mixture of the two. And it doesn’t require any training to fire them.

“You can miss and the powder will still get them. As long as it lands within 6 feet, that is the effective range and it will cause the powder to fly over the person,” added Tsuneyoshi.

More than just Hawaii residents are taking aim at Byrna launchers, so are local law enforcement agencies.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety tells KITV4 it is very interested in this non-lethal tool.

The launchers use compressed air to fire pellets, which means there are no restrictions, or wait times to buy them – unlike traditional firearms.

“No background checks, no permits required and no fees involved. Just come to the store and pick it up and you are good to go,” stated Tsuneyoshi.

Air cartridges and magazine rounds can be loaded and kept in the gun until needed – months or even years later.

Morales didn’t have to wait that long, hers was used just a few hours into the New Year.

“I immediately grabbed our Byrna device and handed it to my husband, and we were able to subdue the person until police arrived,” stated Morales.

She is known for singing beautiful melodies with her award winning group Na Leo, but after stopping this crime at her home, Angela doesn’t hesitate to sing the praises of this non-lethal device.

“My home is my sanctuary and we all have every right to feel safe in our own home. That violation, I can’t tell you how that feels, but I am grateful that I have this protection to utilize,” said Morales.

It is a message Tsuneyoshi hopes also gets out to would be criminals: “This is a game changer. Bad guys, if you think you are going to rob a kupuna and they have a Byrna, the situation is going to be a lot different. You aren’t going to take advantage of good people.”

