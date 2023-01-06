Portland bike courier recovering after being hit by wrong-way driver

By Chandler Watkins

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A Portland bike courier is recovering after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in North Portland on Sunday.

“I had just completed a bicycle delivery and I was on my way to another one,” said Jake Randall Peltier. “I was in the bike lane approaching the ARCO on Rosa Parks Lane. I would say I was a good 20 feet before the actual driveway. A woman made a really sharp left turn and hit me head-on. She was going the wrong direction in the bike lane. It sent my bike under and sent me up and over.”

Peltier suffered a concussion, whiplash, bone contusions and more. He says thankfully none of the injuries were life-threatening and he was wearing his helmet, but his bike was badly damaged in the accident.

“The bike saved me,” said Peltier. “It’s a 1990′s style older steel frame. I think if it was a lighter weight it might have just disintegrated, so I think it really did save me. It’s my breadwinner. I am a full-time bicycle currier. I mostly deliver food, dog food, pretty much everything. PPE, masks and stuff. This has been my workhorse since before the pandemic. It’s going to set me back quite a bit. I probably won’t be able to work for a little bit.”

One of his coworkers and their partner, Camille Dollins, started a GoFundMe to help ease Peltier’s financial burden while he recovers.

“Jake is going to have to rebuild his whole bike, which that alone will cost $1,000,” said Dollins. “He has to pay rent and bills. We just want to help our friend out while they are having a hard time.”

Peltier says following this accident, he wants to remind drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to watch out for cyclists.

“Just be cautious of all of the bicyclists out there,” said Peltier. “Look out. We are out there. It’s a dangerous place for the cyclists out.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.