Oklahoma AG files motion requesting delay for 7 impending executions

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to allow more time to be conducted between seven impending executions.

Oklahoma has 21 executions pending, and the request would push back several by 60 days. One execution is scheduled for nearly every month of 2023.

If granted, a news release says the request would push back by 60 days the scheduled executions of Richard Glossip, Jemaine Cannon, Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Phillip Hancock, James Ryder, Michael Smith and Wade Lay.

Glossip is the next inmate scheduled to be put to death. His execution date is scheduled for Feb. 16. Gov. Kevin Stitt has delayed Glossip’s execution twice in the past year, issuing executive orders to “allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings.”

Drummond visited with family members of the victims to explain the reason for the request before filing the motion, according to the news release.

“I do not take lightly this request,” Drummond said in the news release. “These families have waited many years to see justice done, and I am grateful for their understanding in this matter.”

Drummond filed the motion after attending last week’s execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember, which was the first execution of 2023. He said he observed the professionalism of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections staff.

“I was honored to spend time with these outstanding men and women who work every month to carry out the state’s highest punishment and deliver justice to the families of victims,” Drummond said in the news release. “I observed their respect for the solemnity of their duty. I saw their regard for the family and loved ones of victims. Oklahoma is fortunate to have dedicated public servants who are willing to train for and carry out a task of such gravity.”

