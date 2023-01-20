Prosecutors seeking death penalty for suspect in Nebraska quadruple homicide case

By KETV Staff

LAUREL, Nebraska (KETV) — State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for one of the suspects in a quadruple homicide case from August.

Jason Jones, 42, faces multiple counts of homicide, use of a weapon and arson charges that carry a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for all four counts of first-degree murder, according to court documents.

A total of four people were found dead early on Aug. 4 at two separate homes in Laurel. Jason Jones was taken into custody in Laurel on Aug. 5.

The four victims were 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford.

Jason’s wife, Carrie, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 for first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Carrie is accused of killing Gene “purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.”

Carrie is also accused of hiding Jason Jones, along with attempting to hide evidence, according to the criminal complaint.

Carrie and Jason are set to appear in court on Jan. 23.

