Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident

UNIVERSAL CITY, Los Angeles (KABC) — A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood remains hospitalized after a stunt accident on the set of the WaterWorld show.

According to a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson, it happened during an afternoon performance on Monday. Initial calls reported a possible drowning.

“Our thoughts are with him as he receives care,” said the spokesperson. “Details surrounding the event are being reviewed.”

Daisy Anguiano, who was one of the guests watching the show, said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, some thing or someone might be drowning. It might be the person that just did the drop. Did something happen?'” she recalled.

Anguiano captured the dramatic scene on her cell phone, saying it happened during the scene of the show when the villain catches fire and falls into the water near the big finale.

“It was a full house, like it happened in front of everyone,” she said.

Anguiano said she saw cast member run to grab a life preserver. Her video showed several people pulling the performer to an area behind the scenes.

“Everyone in the staff and the crew is doing this together not letting this person die,” she said Anguiano. “He was unconscious while dragging him from the water.”

The show was ultimately canceled and guests were escorted out. Anguiano, who said she attends Universal Studios Hollywood every Monday, and said she never expected something so traumatic to happen during her favorite show.

“The thought of them getting injured is so low because they’ve done it for so long,” she said.

The condition of the performer remains unknown.

