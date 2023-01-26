Protesting students call for Bethune-Cookman to resume negotiations with Ed Reed

By Claire Metz

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Students at Bethune-Cookman University are asking leaders to restart contract negotiations with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

The protest spilled out onto the street in front of campus.

“We voice concerns. We send emails all the time. No response so this is what it has come to,” said student body vice president Janaya Jones.

It came to that after the university broke off negotiations with prospective head football coach Ed Reed. This weekend, he said he couldn’t sign his contract because they couldn’t ratify the details of it. Reed took to social media, using profanity to criticize the physical conditions at BCU, claiming even his office wasn’t clean. Reed later apologized but the university decided this weekend to reopen its search.

While students are petitioning to bring Reed back, they say it’s time they speak out too.

“We have a voice and we should use that voice,” BCU student Tyrone Franklin Jr. said.

Franklin is a quarterback on the football team, disappointed that the university dropped Reed.

“I think him showing what we’re going through as a student body should be shown. Many people has been saying this for a long time,” Franklin said.

Students shared pictures of what they say are some campus concerns, including broken doors and mold in dorm rooms, some even growing on stuffed animals.

“The first couple of months I was here, I really was sick because of the mold. My shower makes my skin break out because like they don’t really care about the health of their students,” BCU student Saeeda Suber said.

Many at the protest say Reed spoke the truth about issues at the school and they showed up, even marched in the street to have it all re-heard. At the end of the day, they say this is what they want leaders to respond to.

“What is the next step? How do we get this solved? What can they do to make it better for all the students here?” Jones said.

