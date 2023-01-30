Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital

By KABC Staff

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) — The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death.

Friends, family members and supporters of 31-year-old April Valentine protested in front of Centinela Hospital on Saturday.

According to family, Valentine complained for hours that she was in pain during the birth of her child on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

They claim nurses failed to pass along that information to the doctor and allege the hospital neglected Valentine, resulting in her death.

They’re now calling for an independent investigation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“We want reform, we want the nurse and doctors fired, their license revoked, and we also want to change the laws,” said Valentine’s cousin, Mike Mack, during Saturday’s protest.

A Centinela spokesperson issued the following statement on Valentine’s death:

“Due to patient privacy laws and HIPAA, we are unable to discuss the care and treatment of specific patients. But we can share that we are committed to delivering compassionate, quality care to all patients. Despite the highest standards of care, there are certain medically complex and emergent situations that cannot be overcome. We express our sincere condolences to the family during this deeply sad and difficult time. Centinela Hospital Medical Center has been recognized as one of the top-performing hospitals in the nation for patient safety and excellence, and we treat every patient who comes through our doors with dignity and respect. We do this regardless of race, national origin, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, and military service (among other categories). Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those impacted.”

