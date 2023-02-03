Red Cross honors 3 heroes who rescued shark attack victim

By Estevan Lopez

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) — The Red Cross honored three heroes that worked together in order to save the life of Steve Bruemmer, who suffered a shark bite while swimming near Lover’s Point beach back in June 2022.

Paul Bandy, Aimee Johns and Heath Braddock received the Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action in a ceremony at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Pacific Grove.

“These individuals exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies, and I could not be more honored to commend each of them for their willingness to help a stranger in distress,” said Michele Averill, CEO for the Central Coast Chapter of the Red Cross.

The awards ceremony was held alongside a Red Cross blood drive, organized by St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and hosted in honor of Steve and the lifesaving blood he received following the incident.

“When Paul, Aimee, and Heath witnessed their neighbor in distress, after a bite by a great white shark, they sprung into action to save his life, exhibiting bravery and care that deserves recognition,” said Rep. Jimmy Panetta.

