Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:33 PM

Culver’s location fined $13K for letting minors work more than legally allowed

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

    WIXOM, Michigan (WWJ) — A Culver’s franchise in Wixom was fined and paid $13,212 after federal investigators discovered allowed 18 minors to work more than they are legally allowed to under federal child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation revealed that Union Pacific Foods Inc. scheduled 14 and 15-year-olds to work more than three hours on a school day, more than 18 hours during a school week, and more than eight hours on a non-school day.

In addition, the employer also had minors consistently working later than 7 p.m. during the school year and later than 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.

“Permitting young workers to work excessive hours can jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Timolin Mitchell in Detroit. “Employers like Culver’s who hire young workers must understand and comply with federal child labor laws or face costly consequences.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, from 2017 to 2021, more than 4,000 child labor cases revealed more than 13,000 minors employed in violation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content