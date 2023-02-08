14 people rescued from ice floe on Saginaw Bay

By DEJANAY BOOTH

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement agencies rescued 14 people on Monday who were stranded on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay.

On Feb. 6, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and Guard Station Saginaw River responded to multiple people stranded in the area of Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County. A Huron County Sheriff’s Office airboat rescued two people, and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued three others.

A rescue swimmer stayed on the floe with the remaining people.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Dolphin helicopter rescued five more people, while a Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City arrived help with evacuation.

The rescue was also assisted by ACW-Unionville Fire Department, Sebewaing EMS, and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

“All 14 lives have been saved and transported to local EMS for monitoring. The USCG Traverse City Jayhawk helicopter is conducting an extended search to ensure there was no one left on the ice floe or in the water,” the Coast Guard said in an update Tuesday morning.

“The Coast Guard reminds everyone engaged in ice fishing and other recreational ice activities that ice is always unpredictable & dangerous. Check the weather, wear bright colors, and be aware of when sunset is.”

The rescue comes the same day that 11 people were saved from an ice floe of Sherwood Point, Wisconsin.

