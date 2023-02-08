Border advocates react to a ‘soft-sided’ migrant processing facility opening for the first time

By Ciara Encinas

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — San Diego now has a temporary migrant processing facility.

Over the past several years we’ve mainly seen them in Arizona and Texas, but it is the first time the San Diego sector has seen something like this.

It looks like a giant tent facility, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection is calling it a soft-sided facility.

Jacqueline Arellano and James Cordero with border kindness are looking at the new migrant processing facility for the first time.

It’s something that makes Arellano feel uneasy.

first time

Over the past several years we’ve mainly seen them in Arizona and Texas, but it is the first time the San Diego sector has seen something like this.

‘Soft-sided’ migrant processing center.jpg By: Ciara EncinasPosted at 4:54 PM, Feb 02, 2023 and last updated 8:23 PM, Feb 02, 2023 SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego now has a temporary migrant processing facility.

Over the past several years we’ve mainly seen them in Arizona and Texas, but it is the first time the San Diego sector has seen something like this.

It looks like a giant tent facility, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection is calling it a soft-sided facility.

Jacqueline Arellano and James Cordero with border kindness are looking at the new migrant processing facility for the first time.

It’s something that makes Arellano feel uneasy.

Recent Stories from 10news.com

“Because typically whenever there are developments like this along the border, especially when they are not forthcoming with their motivations we can only expect that there is something on the horizon,” said Arellano, co-director of the water drop program.

The two serve as boots on the ground leaving water and clothing in the desert for migrants crossing into the U.S.

Cordero said they’ve seen the need for their supplies grow.

“We’ve noticed, especially in the last few years, at least when title 42 was placed into effect – currently the amount of travel coming through is great,” he explained.

When facilities like these have popped up in Arizona and Texas, CBP has said it’ll increase processing capabilities.

CBP gave the same reason this time.

Statistics show that there has been a 29.4 percent increase in land crossings into the San Diego sector compared to this time last year, but CBP didn’t explicitly say that was the reason.

“The conditions of it seem unnecessary for it to be a soft-sided transparent, but also closed facility,” said Arellano.

While many cars were able to enter and exit, ABC 10News wasn’t allowed inside.

CBP told our station that tours aren’t available right now.

Instead, a video of the inside of the facility was sent by CBP.

first time

Over the past several years we’ve mainly seen them in Arizona and Texas, but it is the first time the San Diego sector has seen something like this.

‘Soft-sided’ migrant processing center.jpg By: Ciara EncinasPosted at 4:54 PM, Feb 02, 2023 and last updated 8:23 PM, Feb 02, 2023 SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego now has a temporary migrant processing facility.

Over the past several years we’ve mainly seen them in Arizona and Texas, but it is the first time the San Diego sector has seen something like this.

It looks like a giant tent facility, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection is calling it a soft-sided facility.

Jacqueline Arellano and James Cordero with border kindness are looking at the new migrant processing facility for the first time.

It’s something that makes Arellano feel uneasy.

Recent Stories from 10news.com

“Because typically whenever there are developments like this along the border, especially when they are not forthcoming with their motivations we can only expect that there is something on the horizon,” said Arellano, co-director of the water drop program.

The two serve as boots on the ground leaving water and clothing in the desert for migrants crossing into the U.S.

Cordero said they’ve seen the need for their supplies grow.

“We’ve noticed, especially in the last few years, at least when title 42 was placed into effect – currently the amount of travel coming through is great,” he explained.

When facilities like these have popped up in Arizona and Texas, CBP has said it’ll increase processing capabilities.

CBP gave the same reason this time.

Statistics show that there has been a 29.4 percent increase in land crossings into the San Diego sector compared to this time last year, but CBP didn’t explicitly say that was the reason.

“The conditions of it seem unnecessary for it to be a soft-sided transparent, but also closed facility,” said Arellano.

While many cars were able to enter and exit, ABC 10News wasn’t allowed inside.

CBP told our station that tours aren’t available right now.

Instead, a video of the inside of the facility was sent by CBP.

It’s supposed to hold up to 500 migrants at a time and is weatherproof.

Arellano and Cordero want these questions answered.

“Is there something that’s being anticipated that we’re not being made aware of? That could be a change in policy. This could be a change in the anticipated amount of travel,” said Arellano.

Cordero wants to know what the end goal is.

“I’m just kinda wondering what the end goal is. Since 1994, the national strategy of border patrol is prevention through deterrence, and over the years there have been so many measures taken to try to deter people and nothing seems to be happening,” said Cordero.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.