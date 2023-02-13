Local athlete makes her mark in the male-dominated world of snowboarding

By Faraz Javed, Jon Austin

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Snowboarding enthusiasts took over Detroit’s Hart Plaza as Red Bull’s Heavy Metal competition kicked off.

The snowboarding competition made a return after a 19-year hiatus. Around 40 professional athletes from all over the world took part in the one-day event.

One of them was a metro Detroiter who also happens to be one of the few females participating in the sport.

7 Action News met with 22-year-old Grace Warner to see how she is making an impact in the male-dominated sport.

“The feeling of belongingness. We all work together to get better, and it doesn’t really matter what age you are, or how you snowboard, it’s just we all are being creative, and we love this thing,” said Warner.

Grace is from Commerce Township. She first strapped in at the age of four. Back then, it was one of the best ways to bond with her three siblings. But now, with several awards and brand endorsements like Red Bull and Burton under her board, Grace gets to travel the world and pursue the sport full-time.

7 Action News asked Warner, “You are one of the few girls in this male-dominated sport, you are young. Do you feel you’re under pressure to prove yourself constantly?”

“Definitely! I think I’ve come a long way mentally with that, but I’ve definitely felt a lot of pressure to be like keeping up with the boys, and proving, and I deserve the opportunities that I’ve been given lately and I’m insanely grateful,” said Warner.

“To this date, do you get scared while snowboarding?’ asked 7 Action News.

“A thousand percent. I think being scared and the feeling of the thrill is kind of what I’m addicted to, to be honest. Like if not scaring myself, I didn’t push hard enough,” said Warner.

“I weigh out your priorities and if the fall is worth the accomplishment of actually achieving it then go for it,” said Warner.

And even after sustaining a few bumps and bruises over the years, Grace wouldn’t change a thing about the sport. In fact, she says many women are getting into the sport, and female snowboarding is the best it’s ever been.

When asked what she would say to young girls who want to get into the sport she said, “Don’t worry what the boys are doing. Don’t worry about what you think you should be doing. Just get out there and take some baby steps,” said Warner.

Grace says just like any sport, snowboarding should be practiced under professional supervision.

