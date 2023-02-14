13-time Grammy award-winning country stars to perform at the Iowa State Fair

By Chad Thompson

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to the Iowa State Fair.

The Chicks announced The Chicks World Tour 2023 on Tuesday.

The 13-time Grammy award-winning stars will perform at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 19 with special guest Ben Harper.

The Chicks are Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. After nearly 14 years, the group released their fifth studio album “Gaslighter” in July 2020.

Iowa State FairIowa State Fair announces first 2023 grandstand act The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums since their debut in 1998. Some of their hits include “Long Time Gone,” “Wide Open Spaces,” and “Goodbye, Earl.”

In 2019, The Chicks were featured on Taylor Swift’s “Soon You’ll Get Better,” one of the leading tracks off Swift’s seventh studio album, “Lover.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday. Prices range from $60 to $125.

