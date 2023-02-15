Rally held to protest bills targeting LGBTQ community

By Danielle Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A controversial issue is back up for debate at the Tennessee State Capitol, banning public drag performances in Tennessee.

A large group of community members and advocacy groups held a “Have a Heart Rally” to protest against legislation impacting the LGBTQ+ community in Tennessee.

They believe House Bill 9 would ban public drag performances is unnecessary and puts a target on their community. However, supports of the bill said it’s all about protecting the innocence of the youth.

“We’re here today to tell politicians that attacking LGBTQ-plus culture, events and spaces under the guise of protecting our children does nothing facing the real issues facing our youth,” said a member of the Human Rights Campaign during the rally.

The message of not supporting anti-discriminatory laws was heard loud and clear as hundreds gathered in opposition of anti-LGBTQ+ on Legislative Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

They’re speaking out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation like HB9 and SB3, which would ban any drag performances from taking place on any public property. It would also require all drag performers to obtain a permit.

“Drag is nothing to be scared of. It’s pure theater and fun for everyone,” local drag entertainer Brittany Banks said during the rally. “I am an actor that’s created their own character to share with the world.”

In the crowd, there was a sea of signs showing support for LGBTQ and trans rights.

Dawn Bennett, a pastor at The Table Lutheran Church in downtown Nashville, identifies as a bisexual female. She said drag is entertainment.

“Just like we would go to the movie theater, just like we would go to Monty Python or a Clue game. Out there is clue buses here, there’s transportainment here. Drag is entertainment and this is how people make their living,” Bennett said.

After the rally, they marched to the Cordell Hull Building where the House Criminal Justice Committee voted to recommend the bill for passage.

Several people testified against the bill, like attorney Abby Rubenfeld, who represented Tennessee Pride Chamber. She said how the bill would impact business in the state.

“I speak from experience. It’s going to cost the state a lot of money because I was one of the attorneys that won the Supreme Court case about marriage equality and the state had to pay us close to $2 million in attorney fees, and this law will be challenged and they will lost and they’ll have to pay attorney fees again,” Rubenfeld said.

Chris Barrett with Gays against Groomers from Missouri supports the bill.

He was asked by Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson, the primary House sponsor, to discuss why the bill should be passed.

Barrett, who identifies as a gay man, said it’s not an attack on gay people but the bill protects innocent children.

“We’re seeing a lot of really troubling things on social media, popping up on social media, where people are videoing these things and saying, ‘Hey, I took my family to this family-friendly drag event’ and then they have the performer up there rubbing his crotch or something like that, and then it’s like this hasn’t started to look so family-friendly anymore,” Barrett said.

But others, like Rubenfeld, believe Tennessee should focus on other issues involving children like providing better education and foster care.

“This isn’t necessary. There are already laws that prohibit inappropriate sexual behavior in public or at a business. There are already laws; there’s no need for this,” Rubenfeld said.

After the recommendation for passage, the bill has been referred to the House Calendar and Rules Committee. SB3, the companion bill, was approved by the Tennessee Senate last week.

