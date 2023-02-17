Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host Saturday Night Live in March

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

he musical guest that night will be Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelce made the announcement during a taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri ( KMBC ) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4th.

