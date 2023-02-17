Multiple Nashville students treated for possible overdose

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Nashville Fire paramedics treated several students after reports of an overdose at a Nashville school on Thursday morning.

According to NFD, crews responded to the Nashville School of Arts on Foster Avenue for an overdose call involving students.

NFD reported the students were possibly using a vape pen before falling ill.

Three students were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and are believed to be “awake and alert.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Three students at Nashville School of the Arts were transported to Vanderbilt Medical University for observation after experiencing medical issues. The parents have been notified and the symptoms due not appear to be serious or life-threatening. Due to student health and educational privacy laws, we cannot share further details about the possible cause of illness.”

