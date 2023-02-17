Officer Alexander Tyler arrested for Bagley shooting, Attorney speaks out

By Crystal Carr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — An attorney for the officer accused of shooting and killing Alonzo Bagley is coming to his client’s defense.

Officer Alexander Tyler was charged with negligent homicide after shooting Bagley at the Villa Norte Apartments on February 3rd. He was responding to a domestic disturbance call from Bagley’s wife.

Attorney Dhu Thompson says officer Tyler had to make a split-second decision.

“This investigator and all of us had the benefit of sitting in a room, very comfortable with a cup of coffee to analyze these videos and see what happens,” Thompson said.

“Unfortunately, Officer Tyler, from the evidence that was shown here today in court, didn’t have that luxury. He had less than a second as the investigator indicated to make a threat assessment on an individual who was coming simultaneously at him.”

Again, Officer Tyler was charged with negligent homicide which carries a sentence of up to five years. He is currently out on bond and on administrative leave pending the investigation.

