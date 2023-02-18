Man recovering after machete attack by brother

By Chandler Watkins

Click here for updates on this story

AMITY, Oregon (KPTV) — An Amity man is recovering in the hospital after being brutally attacked by his brother with a machete earlier this month.

Just after 3 a.m. Feb. 3, Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault call in Amity. Once there, police said they learned that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Peter Darius Huber, had attacked his brother, Diego Huber, and then fled.

Peter Huber was later found and taken into custody in Portland.

“He received extensive injuries to his skull from the machete,” said Fabian Clark, Diego’s brother. “The back of his neck and extensive injuries to his right arm. He lost four fingers on his left hand. His arms and wrists got torn up pretty bad”

Clark says Diego was first taken to a Salem hospital before being airlifted to OHSU, where he was rushed into surgery. He had to get staples in his head and neck, spending a week in the ICU before being moved to the trauma ward.

“He’s recovering every day slowly,” said Clark. “He is still in a lot of pain and is having difficulty sleeping at night. He has nightmares but is taking medication for that. He is doing physical therapy every day. It’s baby steps, but he is getting better every day. He has a long road to recovery, but he is getting a lot of moral support from friends, family, and the community.”

Clark started a GoFundMe to help his brother and says he, Diego, and their family are blown away by the encouragement and support.

“The last few weeks we’ve seen just an outpouring of support,” said Clark. “My brother has an army of people that really love him. He’s been a staple in the community for many years. I’m not surprised by the outpouring of support and it’s just really encouraging to see that people want to help in some way. The more we can get the word out and spread it I know my brother would be really blessed by all this. We’re really thankful and Diego is really thankful.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.