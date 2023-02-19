‘We’re going to remember him big time:’ Community gathers to honor teen killed in crash

By Samiar Nefzi

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Hendersonville community gathered on Saturday to celebrate the life of a beloved high school athlete.

Seventeen-year-old Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs died in a car crash on Feb. 9, 2023. While emotions remain raw, hundreds of community members attended a celebration of life for the teen at Hendersonville High.

“I felt my heart have an extra beat because I didn’t realize we’d have so many people here,” said his sister, Breona Bryant.

Gibbs was found dead at the single car crash in Transylvania County.

“We’re grieving,” said Bryant. “It’s nice to know we’re not grieving alone.”

His death sparked an outpouring of support from the community.

“It lets you know what Elijah meant to the community,” said his football coach, Kirron Ward. “People to come out and celebrate his life even though in tragedy, people still came out to celebrate him,”

Through the grief, Bryant asked people to remember her younger brother the way he would have wanted.

“He loved to laugh,” she said. “Yes, we’re not laughing right now but whenever you get a chance to laugh, laugh a little harder for him.”

The celebration was attended by teachers, members of the community, his church and teammates.

“Elyja was one who captured your eye and your heart the first time you meet him,” said his pastor, Gwendolyn Jones.

Gibbs was known for his “heart of gold” and caring personality. He was also an all-star athlete from football to baseball.

In 2021, Gibbs was featured in a News 13 segment discussing his disability. Gibbs was born partially deaf.

“Just fight through it and find another way around it and keep trying,” Gibbs told News 13 in 2021.

Following the service, a collection of items belonging to Gibbs was on display from his baseball bat, glove and football helmet.

“We’re going to remember him big time around these parts,” said coach Ward.

His teammates also gathered with a photo of their quarterback for a final time.

“We miss you man,” said Ward. “Love you.”

Coach Ward told news 13 they plan to have other remembrances of Gibbs at a later date.

Bryant has started a GoFundMe page.

