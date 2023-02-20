Missouri boy gets wish granted, sees Chiefs win Super Bowl

By Alex Gaul

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A Cottleville boy had a wish come true this last Sunday, by going to the Super Bowl and seeing the Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy.

Gavin Meyer is 12 years old, and he was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was three. While it has made playing sports competitively difficult, Gavin has developed a love of watching sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I tell him every week, you’re tougher than any NFL player, because he’s getting poked every week,” his mom Barbara said.

Over the years, Gavin has received many transfusions. New medicines are helping keep his muscles strong.

“He has to take medicine four times a day,” his mom said. “He is such a trooper.”

Gavin himself got the surprise of a lifetime last week, when his wish to attend the Super Bowl was granted by the nonprofit Make a Wish Missouri & Kansas. Gavin got to meet players, go to the red carpet NFL Honors and even attend the big game itself in Glendale, Arizona.

Gavin says his favorite part was seeing the field. His family says he loved the halftime show too.

He left Arizona with plenty of souvenirs, including an autographed jersey from Travis Kelce, who caught a touchdown pass in the game.

