Customers will have to ask for water at Nevada restaurants if bill passes

By Michael Bell

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Nevada Legislature is considering a bill that, if passed, would require restaurants to only provide water upon customer request.

Introduced by Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, AB186 reads “A food establishment may not provide drinking water to a customer unless the customer requests drinking water,” meaning glasses of water would not automatically be set for a customer.

The bill would also require restaurants to demonstrate to health inspectors that they provide water upon request.

However, the bill says that “a food establishment is not subject to any penalty or fine” for violating the order.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.