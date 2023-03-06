Central Florida drag queen pageant moves venue location to have show without age restrictions

By Michelle Meredith

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Right about now, people are filing into the Wyndham Orlando Resort in Kissimmee for the start of the Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant.

The pageant was supposed to take place at the Dr. Phillips Center but was moved because organizers wanted to have the event without any age restrictions and there were concerns about complying with what could become new state law.

The Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant is a drag show.

For the last six years, the Rose Dynasty Foundation has held a fundraiser, a pageant featuring drag queens as they vie for the title of Miss Rose Dynasty.

It’s billed as a family-friendly event where children are welcome. It’s considered a safe space for everyone.

“The whole family can sit down and enjoy it, and while doing that, they’re sharing a message of love and acceptance,” Jason DeShazo of the Rose Dynasty Foundation said.

Originally to be staged at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center Saturday night, the Rose Dynasty recently had to find another place.

A proposed state bill says the state could revoke an establishment’s license if they “admit a child to an adult live performance.”

The performance is described in part as something that “depicts or simulates nudity, sexual excitement, lewd exposure of imitation genitals or breasts” and “predominately appeals to shameful or morbid interest.”

DeShazo says their drag show pageant does none of that.

“And we’re not adult entertainment. Everything is appropriate for all ages. Everyone is fully clothed. There is no sexualizing, no sex acts or anything like that. It’s all age-appropriate,” DeShazo said.

“I believe it’s a witch hunt. They are trying to find things to go after people (who) are different from them, people who think different than them,” DeShazo said.

Concerned they might lose their license, the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center says they tried to get clarification from the state on what age child they are talking about, but when they couldn’t, the Rose Dynasty Foundation rebooked the pageant to another venue.

Some people WESH 2 spoke to say they agree with the state that a child has no business at any kind of drag show and others disagree.

“I think that decision should be left up to the parents of those children. It’s not for one person or one group of people to decide how each individual should raise their children,” parent Elizabeth Azizov said.

Dr. Phillips released a statement following the pageant’s relocation:

“Due to recent uncertainties regarding age-appropriate content at drag shows/pageants across statewide venues, we began working with several state agencies to seek clarification of Florida statutes to confirm compliance for upcoming shows in the arts center,” Dr. Phillips wrote. “Due to the close timing of the show this month, and the anticipation of a response from the state, the Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant chose to relocate to an alternative venue in order to host the show without an age restriction. We fully respect their decision and look forward to hosting the event in the future.”

