Spring sports season is underway, new efforts to keep kids safe

By Alexis Zotos

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The spring sports season is underway and parents, coaches and leagues are taking new efforts to ensure the safety of kids after recent high-profile events including the cardiac arrest incident involving an NFL player.

At the Edwardsville Tigers 10U practice Monday night, the majority of the kids wore chest protectors.

“We’ve encouraged it from day one,” said Ryan McMichael whose son plays on the team.

Coach Ryan High says it’s one of the many ways they ensure the safety of their players. The other big one is knowing the location of AEDs wherever they play.

“Recent events in sports that our kids are watching, it’s apparent to them as to some of the catastrophes that can happen out there,” said High.

He’s refering to the high-profile case involving Buffalo Bills playing Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field. An AED and quick action is credited with saving his life.

“Having an AED there and having people who feel confident using it can really be the difference between someone survives or doesn’t,” said Dr. Deepa Mokshagundam, a pediatric cardiologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Mokshagundam says football is often the sport that comes to mind, but baseball can be equally as dangerous, so can hockey and lacrosse.

In Illinois, where the Edwardsville Tigers play, it’s a state law to require AEDs in schools. There is not a requirement in Missouri. But most schools have them. The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires all coaches, both paid and unpaid to be trained on AEDs. They also worked with a foundation to help schools get AEDs if they couldn’t afford them.

But experts say it’s key as a parent to ask before practice, a game or a tournament where the AED is located, who is trained, and what is the plan.

“There’s a level of security and comfort for me knowing those things are on hand and close,” McMichael said.

Closeness is the key. Trainers say for an AED to be effective, it should take no more than two minutes to access and apply the device.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.