Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:13 AM

Mountain lion captured after warning issued to Mapleton residents

<i>Mapleton Police Department</i><br/>Photo of female mountain lion after she was captured and tranquilized.
Mapleton Police Department
Photo of female mountain lion after she was captured and tranquilized.

By Jeff Tavss

Click here for updates on this story

    MAPLETON, Utah (KSTU) — A mountain lion was captured in the Mapleton area after residents were previously warned about using caution due to the animal’s presence.

On Monday, officials said the mountain lion was seen in the northeast area of the city and that anyone who saw the animal should keep their distance.

The city shared an image of the mountain lion and a paw print in the snow on social media.

Door cam video below shows the mountain lion prowling around Mapleton home.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was called out to track the lion and found her Tuesday afternoon hiding in brush near 1700 North and 1200 East.

Officers were able to tranquilize the female lion, estimated to be about 3 years old, and will move her to another area of the state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content