‘Resonating with people’: Nebraska woman creates a space for dozens of woman-owned business

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — What started out as a mere vision.

“Community needed to be the backbone of this place,” said Nicole Szymczak.

Quickly became the next chapter of Szymczak’s life.

“My husband and I were up really late one night talking about our dreams in life, and he was kind of like, I’m already living mine,” said Szymczak. And I said, well, mine is to open this shop. I think it would be really cool. And he said, well, why don’t you do it?”

She said goodbye to her life as a hairstylist and turned to the next chapter with Local Maker’s Collective.

As Szymczak entered a new era, she brought 40 businesses with her.

“She was the first one to say, you got something here and so she decided to have us in her shop,” said Melissa Bailey, a small business owner within the shop.

Owner of Conversation Piece Designs, Melanie Lyons said, “I can make and create the things that I love to create. I don’t have to venture outside of that to fill the space with things that I love, but that also fit the shop.”

A space where societal barriers don’t exist.

“We really have to recognize that there’s still, for women leadership and women owners, an uphill climb to get to the same level and respect as maybe somebody who is male dominant industry,” Bailey said.

Bailey sells her healing salves, Savvy Bee Salves, inside the store, a new owner who got her start in December of 2022, finding the confidence and support within the collective.

“Instead of us battling against each other, we say there is enough space for all of us,” Bailey said.

Szymczak’s dedication has led to a steady flow of business and local recognition in Yelp’s ‘Woman Run Omaha’ series.

“Spotlighting our women run, owned, operated, general managed businesses. Because there’s so much more behind ownership in a business,” said Yelp’s Omaha Community Director, Meg Bower. “Meant to amplify the voices of the women behind the businesses that kind of make Omaha happen.”

Szymczak said it’s her favorite part because her business is starting to resonate with people.

“People are seeing like this is a positive atmosphere. This is somewhere that I want to be. And that’s that makes my heart happy because they’re seeing my intentions with this,” said Szymczak.

To celebrate Szymczak’s Yelp feature, Local Maker’s Collective is holding an open house that kicks off March 7th at 6:00 p.m. near 144th and U St.

