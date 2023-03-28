7-year-old Taylor Swift fan overjoyed with surprise concert tickets after initial heartbreak

By Amy Nay

HILDALE, Utah (KSTU) — You’ve likely heard about all the hype the past two weekends as Taylor Swift fans from Utah traveled to either Phoenix or Las Vegas for one of her concerts in sold-out football stadiums.

One mother-daughter duo from Hildale in southern Utah had a last-minute gift and were able to go this past weekend — a dream come true for the little girl.

“Ticketmaster basically broke the day that her tickets went on sale,” said Allene Steed. “I worked the whole day, had two screens open trying to get tickets, and it just didn’t happen.”

Her daughter Katie wanted one thing more than anything else in the world for her 7th birthday: a chance to see the pop star’s concert in Las Vegas. But they were left empty-handed, and Allene had to tell Katie that they weren’t able to score the tickets.

“When I came home, I told her, and she was just crushed. She started crying,” Allene said.

But then Allene’s niece came to her recently with good news: an opportunity to get two tickets.

“I started to cry — happy tears,” Katie said in an interview with FOX 13 News.

And then Saturday night in Las Vegas, the mother-daughter duo — with Katie in her new sparkly jacket and custom Taylor Swift t-shirt — sang their hearts out at Swift’s big show. Allene says her daughter cried when she saw the singer walk out on the stage.

“I had the time of my life. It was amazing!” Katie said.

Three and a half hours of fun — her mom also thought it was amazing, and now even she is already looking forward to the next one.

“It was so exciting, and now it’s almost like… so sad it’s over,” Allene said. “I was just looking up her dates for her next concert, going: ‘Oooh!'”

