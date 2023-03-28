New nonprofit hopes to honor Maui firefighter who died after being swept into storm drain

Skip to Content
    MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — The family of late Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran is launching a non-profit organization in his name.

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation hopes to bring happiness to the world, in the same ways that his family says he did.

The group says “Living Like Tre” means amplifying small acts of kindness, giving with heart, living with passion, dreaming with possibilities and supporting ohana.

Evans-Dumaran died last month, after being swept into a storm drain while on the job in South Maui.

He was 24 years old.

His family will also hold a “Live Like Tre’ Day” on May 14th at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

