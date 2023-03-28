Questions remain after bounce houses go airborne during event, injuring children, adults

By Kimberly King

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — What was supposed to be a fun event in Brevard over the weekend turned into chaos when bounce houses went airborne, injuring several people.

News 13 has confirmed that children were inside two bounce houses that went airborne during Transylvania Little League opening day at the Brevard Sports Complex on Saturday, March 25.

North Carolina’s Department of Labor is now leading an investigation. Emergency responders reported at least seven people got hurt during the incident, including children.

Enoch Rea, who owns Incredible Inflatables and Amusements based in Hendersonville, said those who rent the houses are responsible under a waiver to follow safety precautions, particularly if there are winds. News 13 has confirmed Transylvania Little League rented the houses for its opening day.

“Nothing flew in the air,” Rea described Saturday’s incidents. “I think the injuries were when the inflatables pushed back and hit people.”

However, Rea’s assertion contradicts the Monday news release issued by Chase Owen, Transylvania Little League safety officer.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. two of the inflatable structures were caught by a wind gust and became airborne,” the release states. “When this occurred, there were children who were thrown from the structure and several people around the area who were struck by the inflatable structures. One of the structures was relocated approximately 400 feet from where it had been anchored and the other was relocated approximately 200 feet.

One woman on WLOS’ Facebook page commented below the station’s weekend story, stating:

My partner and I were one of the ones that got taken down by the bigger inflatable. And during the aftermath, looked over and there were at least three of the tie downs that hadn’t ever been taken apart.

The woman posted photos that appear to show the tie-downs unused and tied-up.

“That would be our responsibility,” said Inflatables owner Rea, “to make sure they were staked down adequately.”

But when it comes to wind, the owner said the entity leasing the houses is in charge.

“They sign a waiver and they sign a responsibility check-list that says, you know, adult supervision,” Rea said.

He said that includes instructions to take precautions and potentially stop all activity in the houses if winds climb to 15 miles per hour. North Carolina’s Department of Labor has an open investigation and is in charge of regulating bounce houses.

“We interview witnesses, we interview those who may have been injured,” said Josh Dobson, North Carolina’s secretary of labor. “We do look at who was trained and who the operator was at the time. All of that is part of the investigation.”

SEVEN INJURED IN CHILDREN’S INFLATABLE HOUSE INCIDENT DURING HIGH WINDS

Owen, who spoke on behalf of the Little League, said by phone to News 13 he couldn’t respond to the owner’s assertion about any waivers involved because there could be potential litigation.

The Little League’s press release details some of the aftermath of the events, but explains that some details are not yet being released to the public:

There was a total of four people who were transported to the hospital by EMS and several others who sought out medical treatment on their own after leaving the park. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening or life-altering although we are aware of some injuries which would be classified as serious.

At this point, we are still in the investigation and documentation phase of this incident and it would be irresponsible of us to release any further details without having all of the facts. With that being said out of respect for the families affected by this we will not be releasing any other details at this time.

In part, the release says the Little League’s Board of Directors is reaching out to those who were injured.

“We are deeply saddened by this event and want to wish every injured person a speedy and full recovery,” Transylvania Little League said in a press release. “We would also like to thank all of the volunteers who assisted during this event, we are very grateful to everyone who stepped up and assisted.”

