Benicia declares ‘critical water shortage’ after slide damages main water line

BENICIA (KPIX) — Officials in Benicia on Wednesday night warned residents and businesses to significantly curtail water use, after a hillside collapsed and damaged the main water line into the community.

Around 8 p.m. the city announced it was implementing a Stage 4 “Critical Water Shortage” alert. The order was prompted following an earlier slide near Interstate 680 and Gold Hill Road, just outside city limits.

Officials said the slide damaged the line, which delivers all drinking water into the city.

“This is an extraordinary situation requiring urgent action to reduce water consumption. Our crews are working to determine the extent of the damage to the line that delivers our drinking water. We are asking that residents and businesses conserve water and be patient,” said Mario Guliani, Benicia’s interim city manager.

City officials suggested some measures to reduce water usage, including shorter showers and using dishwashers and washing machines with full loads only.

In the meantime, the city is relying on its secondary source at Lake Herman to supply water. Officials said the water may have an “earthy” taste or odor, but stress that the water meets or exceeds state and federal requirements for safe drinking water.

Officials said Wednesday night that they are on site, trying to determine the extent of the damage to the water line. It was not known when the line would be repaired.

