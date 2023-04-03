Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon, Washington

By By FOX 12 Staff

SALEM Oregon (KPTV) — Masks will no longer be required in Oregon and Washington healthcare settings starting Monday.

Masks have been mandatory in healthcare settings since August of 2021, but the requirement will be lifted on April 3.

The mask mandate will be lifted for workers, patients and visitors in health care settings such as hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, complementary and alternative medicine locations.

Some health care settings may continue to require masks even after the requirement is lifted.

OHA says people at higher risk for severe disease, or who live with someone at higher risk, should still consider wearing masks in health care or any settings, to better protect themselves and those most vulnerable around them.

