Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:51 AM

9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting

By Riley Blake

Click here for updates on this story

    PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau says nine people were taken into custody following a two-day retail theft operation in Northeast Portland.

The operation took place March 31 and April 1 at the Cascade Station Shopping Center with police working alongside the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and several local businesses.

PPB says five people involved in multiple retail thefts were arrested during the first mission. According to the bureau, the unnamed suspects had multiple warrants for thefts and other “theft-related crimes.”

On the second day of the operation, officers made 10 traffic stops and recovered one stolen vehicle. A second car evaded the police. An additional four suspects were taken into custody with multiple warrants for similar theft charges.

PPB says future operations to address retail theft are planned.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content