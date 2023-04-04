More than 140 people in opposition of Shaw University rezoning to speak at Raleigh City Council hearing

By Lora Lavigne

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A plan to build towers as tall as 20 stories on the campus of Shaw University is getting pushback.

Data obtained by WRAL News showed more than 100 people want to speak against it at a Raleigh city council hearing Tuesday night.

About seven people have signed up to speak in favor of the rezoning tonight. 141 people have signed up to speak in opposition.

Those in opposition are expected to show up at the Raleigh City Council meeting to express their thoughts about Shaw University’s redevelopment plan — called Shaw-U. Some believe rezoning the campus will erase its history, while others say it’s a great opportunity to update campus amenities.

The university did make some adjustments to its rezoning request, including lowering the maximum building heights to 30 stories and 20 stories on various parcels and stepping down the building heights closest to the residential neighborhood on the south side of MLK Jr. Blvd.

The vice president of real estate said rezoning approval is vital to update aging infrastructure and to build more student housing.

In an interview last month Shaw’s president, Paulette Dillard, shared the same sentiments.

“Shaw has to do these kind of things in order to be able to attract the best and the brightest to our campus,” Dillard said. “Shaw university wants to have the ability to utilize it’s knowledge, expertise and partnerships to do the best for the university.”

After this vote, if approved, they’ll spend nearly a year on a master plan. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.