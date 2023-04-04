Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:24 AM

Woman jumped from highrise trying to elude Miami police

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MIAMI (WFOR) — A woman jumped to her death reportedly trying to elude Miami police.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the area of NE 5th Avenue and 30th Street after they received reports of a woman who may have been involved in a theft. She was reportedly armed and on the roof of a highrise building.

Arriving officers set up a small perimeter and began to move in to take her into custody.

According to police, the woman jumped from the building. Critically injured, she was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died.

The woman’s name has not been released, police say the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content