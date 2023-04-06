Good Samaritan saves German Shepherd found on interstate

By WXYZ Staff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Drivers along westbound I-94 were slowing down Wednesday morning after a German Shepherd got loose and ran onto the freeway.

Good Samaritan Debbie Allen jumped into action and made sure the dog would not get hit and stay alive. She huddled against the center divider holding the German Shepherd from incoming traffic.

She says she was on her way to meet a client for work but God had other plans for her.

“I saw a dog in the middle of the road and it was obviously limping so I knew it had been hit,” she said.

Debbie Allen, a dog owner herself, says she pulled over and traffic came to a standstill when the dog ran uphill. She wanted to ensure that the German Shepherd would stay safe so she looped around to get it, but the dog got scared and ran back onto the highway.

Running after the sacred German Shepherd, Debbie went back to her car and tried to stop traffic as safely as she could while another driver stayed with the dog as she looped around. By the time she returned, she says Michigan State Police had arrived.

“I sat with the dog and told him he was safe and I had him look at me because he was looking for an escape route and I said no, no, look at me you’re safe,” she said.

Debbie says the German Shepherd was well-fed, well-groomed, and was very well-behaved. He was just a little scared and must have gotten out of someone’s yard.

The Humane Society arrived on scene and was able to take the dog safely away. We’re told the dog is not microchipped; the dog is currently at the Michigan Humane location on Chrysler Drive. Now the search is on for the owner so they can be reunited.

“I am not a hero just a human being,” Debbie said.

